Anita Long Parkerson of Texarkana, Texas passed away on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at her home. She was 71 years old.

Anita was born May 1, 1952, in Arcola, Mississippi to Jamie and E.L. Long. She graduated from Greenville High School in 1970. She was a homemaker for many years and later made a career in the medical field. She worked many positions and retired as an office administrator.

Anita truly cherished her sons and adored her grandchildren. She accepted the Lord as her savior at a young age. She loved to travel with her husband; especially going to Branson and taking cruises.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, sister, Pam Padgett and brother Tommy Long.

She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Tommy Parkerson; four sons and two daughters-in-law, Skip Parkerson of Tyler Tx, Jeff and Heather Parkerson of Argyle, Tx, Danny Parkerson of Texarkana Tx, Michael and Jennifer Parkerson of New Boston, Tx, One sister and brother-in-law Edie Kay and Rodney Ponder of Whitehouse, Tx, two brothers and one sister-in-law Eddie and Peggy Long of Batesville Ms. Jamie Long of Jacksonville, Tx , and nine grandchildren Brittney Parkerson, Micah Parkerson, Colby Parkerson and wife Andrea, Helen Parkerson, Jacob Parkerson, Caleb Parkerson, Leah Parkerson, and Jace Parkerson.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at 11:00 AM at Rock Creek Baptist Church. Brother Steven Minter will perform the service. The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Rock Creek Baptist building fund – 4341 County Road 2149 – Maud, Tx 75567.