Arrest Made in 2018 Murder

Texarkana, Texas Police made an arrest Wednesday in the 2018 murder of John Neal.

On March 28, 2018, John Neal’s body was found inside a car sitting on the side of the road in the 4200 block of Findley Street. He had been shot several times and then the car set on fire in an apparent attempt to destroy any physical evidence. His family had reported him missing the day before after he’d left to go meet someone and never returned.

Detective Thomas Shaddix, who took a personal interest in this cold case, had been working on it for about a year in his “spare” time between his assigned cases. According to police, looking at the investigation with a fresh perspective, he eventually discovered information and evidence that pointed directly to 28-year-old Darren King in the murder.

King is being held in the Bi-State Jail with a $1 million bond.