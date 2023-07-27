Eula Brown

Sponsor

Eula was the third born out of six children to the late Ivory and Ruby Tillman. Eula joined church at an early age and she continued to go to church until her health began to decline. She married the late John Brown. She was blessed with three sons, Charles E. Tillman, Vincent E. Brown, and John E. Brown. Eula worked at Day & Zimmerman until she retired. Eula was a member of a sewing club and her passion was making quilts.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, her son, John E. Brown, grandson, Jonathan Brown, sister, Mable Johnson, brothers, Arthur L. Tillman, Charles Tillman, and Ivory Tillman.

She leaves to celebrate her life: Her sons: Charles E. Tillman and Vincent (Sherlie) Brown of Texarkana, AR; Her brother: Tommy Tillman of Detroit, MI; Her grandchildren: Karl Tillman, Tiffany Tillman, Felisha (Chris) Henderson, Vince (Toya) Brown, John Brown Jr. and Nephterie Brown; thirteen grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; two sisters –in-law: Jeannie Tillman and Madie Tillman; Special cousins: Cynthia (Calvin) Stevenson, Beverly (Clifford) Jackson and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends

Funeral Service Friday, July 28, 2023 11:00 AM Chapelwood Memorial Gardens Mausoleum under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.

