Premier High School Offering New Programs For Students

Sponsor

Premier High School, which opened their doors in 2016, are introducing a new program and building to their students this year: CTE Career Pathway for Medical Certifications. “This year our students will be able to work towards their Patient Care Technician Certification, as well as a phlebotomy Certification. We have a fully certified nurse on staff, who is legally qualified to teach the courses necessary for our students success, and we will be using in house teachers, so none of our students will have to attend virtual classes here on our campus!” says Campus Director Bria McCartney.

Premier students will also continue to have the opportunity to earn their drone license. “This will be our third year with the drone licensing program. We are very excited because our second year drone students will be working with industry partners for experience, and our first year students will be taking their licensing test at the end of the first semester. We are able to provide the funding for our students to take their drone licensing test up to two times, and we are all just so excited to be able to offer our students these incredible certification opportunities,” says Bria.

This year Premier High School is holding their Open Houses Thursday, July 27th and Thursday, August 3rd from 5:30PM-7:30PM. “We encourage everyone to come through our Open House’s where we will be able to provide information about our programs, go over enrollment, and provide assistance and tours to prospective students. Our second Open House will include a meet the teacher on August 3rd!,” says Bria.

This year Premier High School is projected to have around 150 students in attendance. Their mission: “To provide hope for students through a caring mastery-based, blended learning educational option that promotes a free society and cultivates moral and academic excellence.” The Open House will take place at the Premier High School Location in Texarkana, Texas ONLY! 3448 Summerhill Rd, Texarkana, Texas 75503.

