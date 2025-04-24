Sponsor

Geneva Hargis Mills, age 97, of Wake Village, Texas, died Wednesday, April 23, 2025 at her residence.

Mrs. Mills was born March 3, 1928 in Pomona, California. She was formerly employed at ROHR Aircraft Company in San Diego, California and later retired from Wadley Regional Medical Center. She was a member of the Faith Assembly Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Mills.

She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Roger and Mary Mills; one daughter, Brenda Echols; one daughter-in-law, Pam Mills; seven grandchildren, Shannon, Robert, Misty, Kathleen, Christopher, Justin and Travis; one great granddaughter, MaKayla and numerous other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, April 25, 2025 at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Rev. Mark Anthony Cleveland officiating. Burial is under direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 P.M.