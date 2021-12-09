Arrest Made in Miller County Shooting

Advertisement

On Thursday, December 9 shortly after 1pm, Miller County Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 7900 block of Line Ferry Road in Miller County in reference to a shooting just occurred. Upon arrival, Deputies found 38-year-old Donald R. Hayworth Jr., of Miller County suffering from an apparent gunshot would to the torso. Deputies secured the scene and assisted EMS who had been dispatched to the scene.

Based on preliminary information obtained from witnesses, Hayworth had been involved in a verbal dispute with Chris A. Basham, W/M 34 of Texarkana. During the dispute, at which time Haworth was allegedly armed with a bat, Basham, who was apparently armed with a shotgun, fired the weapon striking Hayworth in the torso. Basham had left the scene prior to MCSO arrival on Line Ferry Road.

LifeNet transported Haworth to St. Michael Hospital where he underwent surgery for the injuries sustained.

Basham spoke with Miller County CID by telephone and agreed to meet with investigators at the Miller County Sheriff’s Office. A weapon believed to have been involved in the incident was recovered. Based on evidence and information obtained, Basham was arrested and booked into the Miller County Detention Center on a charge of Battery 1st degree, a Class B Felony. Basham is currently being held without bond pending his 1st Judicial Appearance.

