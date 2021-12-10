Fouke man charged with rape in Miller County

Advertisement

A Fouke, Arkansas, man accused of sexually assaulting his 15-year-old neighbor has been charged with rape in Miller County.

Skylard Lashley, 23, allegedly assaulted the girl in a back yard of a home in Fouke on Aug. 10. A report was made to the Miller County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 7, according to probable cause documents.

The girl reported that she told Lashley no but that he forced her and held her arms down.

Lashley faces 10 to 40 years or life in prison if convicted of rape in Miller County.

Records show Lashley was initially arrested for 4th-degree sexual assault and was released from jail after posting a $15,000 bond. Lashley was later formally charged by the Miller County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office with rape. Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Connie Mitchell is prosecuting the case.

Lashley is scheduled to appear in Miller County Circuit Court in January.

