Suspect in September shooting being held without bond in Miller County jail

Advertisement

A man accused of capital murder in a fatal shooting Sept. 20 in Texarkana, Arkansas, is being held without bond in the Miller County jail.

Court records show that Cornell Brown, 30, appeared before a Miller County judge Dec. 3 in connection with the death of Keith McFadden, 40, of Texarkana, Texas. McFadden died shortly after he was found suffering from a gunshot wound in a yard on East 11th Street at approximately 9 p.m. on Sept. 20.

A U.S. Marshals fugitive task force in Memphis, Tennessee arrested Brown at a residence there on Double Tree Street on Oct 28 and he was booked Nov. 30 into the Miller County jail.

Advertisement

If convicted of capital murder, Brown faces death by lethal injection or life without parole.

