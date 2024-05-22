Baby’s Overdose Leads To Texarkana Mother’s Arrest, $200K Bond

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–Bail has been set at $200,000 for a woman whose 14-month-old child tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl after being hospitalized under emergency circumstances earlier this month.

Madison Reniece Jones, 24, is facing five to 99 years or life in a Texas prison if convicted of injury to a child in the May 4 overdose of her son. Jones was arrested last week and remains in Bowie County custody.

Jones allegedly was in a panicked state when she carried the boy to a relative who took the child to Wadley Regional Medical Center near downtown Texarkana shortly before 10:30 a.m., according to a probable cause affidavit. The boy was showing signs of a seizure, shaking, foaming at the mouth and turning blue when he was taken to the emergency room and his condition prompted medical personnel to call law enforcement.

The boy was listed in critical condition and preparations were made to airlift him to Dallas Children’s Hospital for a higher level of care. Testing at the hospital allegedly showed the child had ingested methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Jones allegedly told investigators that she had been in bed sleeping with her 2-month-old child when she awoke to find her older baby lying on the floor and shaking with his eyes open. She reportedly claimed she believed he’d “gotten into cleaning products” before later admitting to having drugs in the room where she stayed with her children, according to the affidavit.

The case has been assigned to 5th District Judge Bill Miller in Bowie County. No attorney of record was listed for Jones on Tuesday.