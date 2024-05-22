A&M-Texarkana Forms New Academic Partnership with The City of Nash, Texas

Sponsor

Texas A&M University-Texarkana has announced a new partnership with the City of Nash, Texas that will allow city employees to receive discounted tuition towards classes at the university. The partnership benefit includes a tuition discount for full-time employees and is applicable to both degree and non-degree seeking programs. The partnership was finalized with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on May 20, 2024, on the A&M-Texarkana campus.

The tuition discount is applicable to programs of all academic levels, including baccalaureate, graduate, certificate, and micro-credential. Classes are available in face-to-face, online, and hybrid formats and there is no fee needed to apply. In addition to the tuition discount, any eligible employee who is a new student at the university enrolling in at least 6 credit hours of undergraduate or graduate coursework is eligible to receive the First Flight Scholarship, which allows them to take their first class free of charge.

“We are pleased to announce that the City of Nash, Texas has become our newest academic partner,” said Texas A&M University-Texarkana President Dr. Ross Alexander. “The City of Nash has a tremendous impact on the economic health of the greater Texarkana community. Their commitment to furthering the educational opportunities of Nash city employees is a great example of not only empowering individual employees but building a stronger workforce for the entire community.”

“The City of Nash is excited to partner with Texas A&M-Texarkana,” said Nash City Administrator Doug Bowers. “As the City of Nash continues to grow, so will the opportunities for our employees both personally and professionally. We feel that continuing education is extremely important in today’s fast-changing environment. The flexibility and willingness of A&M-Texarkana will make this a rewarding opportunity.”

The new partnership is effective immediately and the benefits can be used for the Summer 2024 sessions which begin in June. Registration is currently open for the summer terms which begin in June and July, and the 16 week fall semester that begins in late August.

Employees wishing to take advantage of the new partnership must meet the admissions standards of the program to which they apply and must remain in good academic standing. For additional information about this and additional academic partnerships please visit the university website at www.tamut.edu/partnerships.

About Texas A&M University-Texarkana:

