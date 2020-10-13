Basketball coach accused of sexually assaulting player

Advertisement

An Amateur Athletic Union basketball coach is facing a charge of sexual assault involving a female player in Bowie County.

Tevin Raymond Wilson, 28, allegedly told a 16-year-old player he was going to pick her up for training but took her to his apartment in Texarkana, Texas, according to a probable cause affidavit. The girl reported Sept. 22 that Wilson invited her in to wait while he picked up an item, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The girl was stretched across a bed on her stomach while looking at her cell phone when Wilson allegedly began touching her and pulling down her clothing. The girl reported that she attempted unsuccessfully to push Wilson off of her. Wilson allegedly made several remarks during the assault and allegedly asked her if she was “tough.”

Wilson was arrested Oct. 2 for a charge of sexual assault. He faces two to 20 years if convicted. Wilson is currently free on a $100,000 bond.

