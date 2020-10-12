Pedestrian Killed on N. Stateline

Advertisement

TEXARKANA, TEXAS – The Texarkana Texas Police Department is investigating a crash where Brian Kade Day, 16, of Ashdown, Arkansas, was struck by a vehicle in the 6800 block of North Stateline Avenue at 9:40 on Sunday evening. Day, who was walking in the roadway, died at the scene.

Jackson Giles, 20, of Texarkana, Arkansas, was driving a 2019 BMW southbound on North Stateline Avenue when he struck Day. Traffic investigators have learned that Day got out of another vehicle after becoming upset and ran into the darkness just minutes before the crash. Giles said Day suddenly appeared in his path, and he was unable to stop in time.

The crash remains under investigation. No charges have been filed.

