Wilma Dean McClendon, 96, of Texarkana, Arkansas passed away on January 13, 2025.

She was born on February 6, 1928, in Bearden, Arkansas to Harvey and Eula Benson.

Mama Dean was a very active and faithful member of Mandeville Baptist Church for around 75 years. Her service at Mandeville included working in the nursery, Vacation Bible School Snack Department & served on the Hostess Committee as well as assisting wherever a need.

She is preceded in death by her husband Orren McClendon; her parents; her daughter, Linda Kay McClendon; son, Mike McClendon; 3 brothers, Ben Benson, Lyde Benson, Olan Benson and sister Nell Mow.

Survivors include her daughter and son in love, Penny and Alan Kilcrease; daughter in love, Cindy McClendon; grandchildren, Karley McClendon, Woody and Chelsea McClendon, Nick and Krystal Kilcrease, Matthew and Victoria Kilcrease; great grandchildren, Brooks McClendon, Whitley McClendon, Maverick Kilcrease, Jaiden Wells and Briella White; sister and brother in law, Ann and Charles Daniels as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Daughter, sister, wife, mom, Mama Dean, Granny Dean, friend, Deano and even Dean Dean the Dancing Machine were some of her names but the most cherished to her was “Child of God”.

Dean was a gentle lady that loved BIG, always wanting to help and serve. She was a talented seamstress and an amazing cook and baker.

In honor of her, please remember to LOVE BIG! Memorials may be made to Mandeville Baptist Church, Operation Christmas Child, in care of Melinda Spears, 6028 Dooley Ferry Road, Texarkana, Arkansas.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 18, 2025, at Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. McClendon’s body will lie in state Thursday and Friday at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas for anyone wishing to pay their respects.