LEISD Board Meeting 11/18

The Liberty-Eylau Independent School District held its monthly Board of Trustees meeting at the Administration Building Thursday night, which a wide array of items was discussed throughout the district.

The purchase of band instruments and technology equipment were two of the main topics that the district presented to the board and passed.

“We’re glad we can provide our students with the best resources possible to succeed,” LEISD Superintendent Ronnie Thompson said. “We strive to continue being a forward-driven district for our students and we will continue to do so. We want our band to continue their success they’ve traditionally have always had, plus we want to give our technology students every avenue available to provide them with cutting-edge equipment.

“Our CATE program is one of the best in the state, so keeping state-of-the-art tools for our teachers and students is vital to our continued success with those programs. I’m also excited to see that our Board of Trustees is in agreeance, with the passing of our items tonight during the meeting.”

LEISD’s Board of Trustees also approved the Policy Update 118 and updated the Graduation Policy.

“Once again, our board has proved how much of an investment our students and faculty truly are to them,” Thompson said. “That’s just another example of what makes this district so great and also, we will continue to equip all of our Leopards with every tool necessary to be proficient in their daily tasks.”



The next Board of Trustees meeting with be Thursday, December 16.

