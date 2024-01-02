Bowie County Correctional Officer Arrested for Prohibited Substance or Item in a Correctional Facility

Sponsor

On 12-31-2023, Correctional Officers with the Bowie County Detention Center intercepted an attempted contraband delivery to an inmate within the jail. All Bowie County Detention Center employees are subject to search upon entering the facility. Lt. Oshiana Pree and Sgt. Tonya Holmes stopped and searched Correctional Officer Calyn Grace Parker as she reported for duty on 12-31-2023 @ approximately 7pm. Parker had concealed tobacco and approximately 58.7 grams of suspected marijuana inside of her uniform pants. She also had two cellular phones in her vehicle that were suspected to be provided to inmates as well. She was subsequently arrested and booked into the jail under the charge of Prohibited Substance or Item in a Correctional Facility. Her bond has not been set.

The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office is appreciative of the the Jail Administration and staff for their efforts in preventing contraband within the facility. Lt. Pree and Sgt. Holmes prevented drugs, tobacco, and cellular phones from entering our jail; all of which create risk to the safety of our staff and inmates at the Bowie County Jail.