Virginia Blair McGee

May 16, 1942 – December 26, 2023

Virginia was born to the parentage of Dr Ellis Blair and Mary Jane McGee on May 16, 1942. Virginia was the 2nd of 4 children born to this union.

Virginia received Salvation at an early age. She is member of The Dove Christian Retreat of Longview TX and an active member of TAPP Methodist Church, New Boston, Texas

Virginia received her education from New Boston High School afterwards she attended Texas A&M Commerce (formerly East Texas State University) and received a bachelors and 2 Masters degrees. She was the first woman accepted to SMU school of Law. She returned to work with her Father and trained Administrators in Healthcare. Virginia devoted herself into a career of nursing home administration and social work. She retired in 2018 and devoted herself to her family and friends.

She was proceeded in death by Her parents Dr Ellis and Mary Jane McGee, Grandfather Dr. and Mrs J.R. McGee, siblings Edward McGee, Kathleen Elkins.

She was survived by her beloved Jena McGee, Brother Mark Ellis McGee of New Boston. Nephews Paul (Robyn) Elkins, Texarkana, AR, Chris (Jana Wrenay) Elkins of Fayetteville, AR Elkins, Martin (Lori) McGee of New Boston, TX, Mack (Tonya) McGee of New Boston, TX, Great Nephews and Nieces Ryan Jared Elkins, Ryan David Choate, Reagan Choate of Texarkana, AR, Russell Blair Elkins of Dallas, Bennett Ellis Elkins of Fayetteville Arkansas, Ella Jane Elkins of Fayetteville Arkansas, Clayton McGee, Cullen McGee of New Boston, Gwenivere McGee, Nathan McGee, Gabriel McGee, Mackenzie McGee of New Boston Great Great nieces Kali Choate, Keylee Choate, Kinley Choate, and Kinsey Choate of Texarkana AR and Host of well loved family and friends.

Funeral Services will be held 11:00 A.M., Friday, December 29, 2023 in the Bates Rolf Chapel, New Boston with Tim Graham and Larry Wilkins officiating. Interment will follow in Ringwood Cemetery, New Boston under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. Friday before services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tapp Methodist Church, 715 South McCoy Blvd, New Boston, Texas 75570.