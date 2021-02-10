Bowie County grand jury indicts two for capital murder

Advertisement

A Bowie County grand jury has issued capital murder indictments for two men accused of shooting a man so they could steal drugs from him.

Brandon Lasuan Parkman, 18, and Kristopher “Flip” Allen Fate Wilson, 25, are charged with capital murder in the Dec. 27 shooting death of Chase Porier. The men allegedly killed Porier so they could steal THC cartridges, “carts,” which he was selling.

Porier, 27, died of a gunshot wound to the neck, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Bowie County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a residence on Forest Circle at about 7:45 p.m. A witness to the shooting told detectives the men had stolen both his and Porier’s cell phones before fleeing with the THC cartridges.

Investigators identified Wilson as a suspect first and interviewed him at his residence in Atlanta, Texas. Wilson allegedly allowed a search of his home where a handgun and THC cartridges matching ones stolen from Porier were found.

Parkman was identified as a suspect after Wilson’s arrest. He turned himself in Dec. 30.

Parkman is represented by the Bowie County Public Defenders Office. Wilson is represented by Texarkana attorney Derric McFarland.

Bail for both defendants is set at $1 million. The cases are assigned to 102nd District Judge Jeff Addison.

