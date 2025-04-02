Sponsor

Jo C. Rice, 87, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Monday, March 31, 2025. She was born on April 21, 1937, in Lafayette County, Arkansas, to Walter and Lydia Lewis.

Jo was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her Husband of 65 years, Jerry Rice of Texarkana, Texas, one son Kevin Rice, one daughter Juliann and husband Nathan Jay Wright, 7 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, one brother Raymond and wife Linda Lewis one sister Elaine Miller, and several nieces and nephews.

In her working years, she was a secretary, and in her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and playing the piano. Jo was an intelligent and sensitive woman who dedicated herself to God and her family, spending many happy days with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She studied the Bible to the degree that she taught Bible school in her years as a member of First Baptist Church Moores lane.

Funeral services will be held at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, Texas, on Thursday, April 3rd, at 1:00 pm, with Bro. Wallace Edgar officiating. A visitation will be held from Noon until service time. Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park.