Brother allegedly stabs brother in argument over Jesus

ASHDOWN, Arkansas: Prosecutors in Little River County have charged a man with first-degree battery for allegedly stabbing his brother last month during an argument about spreading the word of Jesus Christ.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Bryan Matthew Perkins, 32, stabbed his brother multiple times on the front porch of their mother’s home on Little River 711 on Dec. 10. When Perkins’ brother was taken via ambulance to St. Michael’s Hospital in Texarkana, emergency personnel were allegedly told the victim was attacked by a dog.

But hospital staff advised Little River County investigators that “the lacerations and punctures were not from a dog and could only have been caused by a knife.”

Perkins’ brother suffered a collapsed lung from a stab wound to his back, a deep laceration from his nose to his left ear, stabbed under the right arm pit and was sliced with two large lacerations on his left arm.

Perkins’ brother told officers that he and Bryan Perkins were in a verbal discussion about “the spread of Jesus Christ word” when the argument became heated and turned physical.

Perkins has been on probation in Little River County for assaulting his mother since 2018. Records in that case show Perkins put his mother in a headlock and punched her in the face. Little River County prosecutors have filed a motion to revoke Perkins’ probation.

If found guilty of first-degree battery in the stabbing case, Perkins faces 10 to 40 years or life in prison.

