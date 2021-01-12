Advertisement

Jeffery Lynn Suggitt, age 42, of Wake Village, Texas, died Sunday, January 3, 2021 at his residence.

He was born November 26, 1978 in Texarkana, Texas and was an EKG tech for Christus St. Michaels Hospital.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Lynn Suggitt.

He is survived by his mother, Karen Sue Freeman Suggitt of Wake Village, Texas; one brother and sister-in-law, Johnny Edward Suggitt and Kristi Suggitt of Stamps, Arkansas and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, January 11, 2021 at the Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Mike Akin officiating. Burial will be in Chapelwood Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., prior to the service.

