Texarkana Police Investigating Fatal Shooting at Oaklawn Shopping Center

UPDATE –

A warrant for murder has been issued for Marques Jujuan Thompson, 20, of Texarkana Texas in relation to the shooting death of Nichlos Muldrow.

Muldrow was shot Tuesday morning in the Oaklawn Village Shopping Center. He was transported to Wadley where he was pronounced dead.

Texarkana, Texas police have been searching for Thompson for allegedly having shot a man twice within a few days of each other. He also had felony warrants for probation violation on an Aggravated Assault conviction where he shot someone else in 2017 and for Stalking/Intimidation.

Thompson is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Thompson’s location is asked to call TTPD at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP

—–

Texarkana, Texas Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at Oaklawn Village Shopping Center Tuesday.

According to police radio traffic, after being shot the man drove to the Whataburger parking lot before hitting a small tree. The man was removed from his vehicle by LifeNet and TTFD personnel and transported to a local hospital where he died.

The shooting happened just after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to police, the suspect is a black male driving a black SUV.

Police are on scene investigating and no suspect information has been released. Crime scenes have been established in the Whataburger parking lot and in front of Harbor Freight.

