Brother and sister indicted in teen’s murder

A Bowie County grand jury indicted a brother and sister in connection with a shooting March 31 that took the life of a 16-year-old.

Bosnia Taylor, 21, and Demarious Taylor, 20, are accused of murder in the death of Notorious Crabtree. Both are being held in the Bowie County jail with bond set at $1 million.

Bosnia Taylor was allegedly involved in a physical altercation earlier on the day of the shooting where witnesses advised police she was “beat,” according to a probable cause affidavit. Bosnia Taylor and another woman involved in the confrontation allegedly communicated via social media about arranging a second fight.

Bosnia Taylor, Demarious Taylor and six other people allegedly drove in two SUVs to Meadowbrook Lane and met with another group of people. During the confrontation, Bosnia Taylor allegedly yelled, “Shoot him,” to her brother, Demarious Taylor. Demarious Taylor allegedly produced a gun and shot Crabtree once in the chest.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers responded to multiple 911 calls about a person suffering from a gunshot wound in the intersection of Meadowbrook and Westlawn Drive.

Both cases are assigned to 202nd District Judge John Tidwell. Demarious Taylor is scheduled to appear before Tidwell for arraignment June 9. Court records do not show a date for Bosnia Taylor’s arraignment.

