Free Summer Meals Available to Children and Teens, Ages 18 and Younger

Children need nutritious meals to learn, grow, and thrive – even when school is out. With the Summer Food Service Program provided by Texarkana Independent School District Child Nutrition Department, children and teens ages 18 and younger can continue to eat healthy throughout the summer at no cost, just by showing up at a participating meal site.

Texarkana locations are open now through July 31. All locations will be closed on July 6. Locations and times are as follows:

BUS 1: Creekside Apartments – 3333 Nichols Drive – 10:00-10:15 a.m.; Beverly Park Community Center – 2612 New Boston Road – 10:30-10:45 a.m.; Deerfield Village – 6500 W. New Boston Road – 11:00-11:15 a.m.; Westridge Apartments – 700 Sowell Lane – 11:30-11:45 a.m.;

BUS 2: River Crossing Apartments – 1023 College Drive – 10:00-10:15 a.m.; Yorkshire Apartments – 3620 Elizabeth Street – 10:30-10:45 a.m.; Woodbridge Apartments – 502 Belt Road – 11:00-11:15 a.m.;

BUS 3: Westwood Apartments – 101 Redwater Road – 10:00-10:15 a.m.; Town North Apartments – 4624 Elizabeth Street – 10:30-10:45 a.m.; Hampton Homes – 1400 Jenkins Street – 11:00 – 11:15 a.m.;

BUS 4: Wake Ridge Apartments – 924 Westlawn Drive – 10:00-10:15 a.m.; Westlawn Drive Apartments – 425 Westlawn Drive – 10:30-10:45 a.m.; Renaissance Plaza – 1100 Dan Haskins Way – 11:00-11:15 a.m.;

BUS 5: Pecan Ridge Apartments – 2210 West 15th Street – 10:00-10:15 a.m.; The Oaks Apartments – 2100 West 12th Street – 10:30-10:45 a.m.; Rosehill Ridge – 1101 Stuckey – 11:00-11:15 a.m.;

GRAB-AND-GO MEALS available: Theron Jones Early Literacy Center – 2600 West 15th Street – 10:00-11:45 a.m.; Texas Middle School – 2100 College Drive – 10:00-11:45 a.m.

For more information, contact: TISD Child Nutrition, 903.792.2231 ext. 2.