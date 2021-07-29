Brothers sentenced to 10 years for rape involving teen boy

Advertisement

A Miller County jury sentenced two brothers to 10 years in prison Wednesday after finding both of them guilty of rape involving a teen boy.

Joseph Baker, 23, and Joshua Baker, 22, were both charged with two counts of rape. The jury found them guilty of one count and not guilty of a second.

The victim reported in 2019 that he was sexually abused from the age of 12 to the age of 15 by the brothers who lived with their parents a short distance away from the victim’s family home in Fouke, Arkansas. The brothers are approximately three and four years older than the victim. The victim reported that the brothers were teens when the abuse began and adults when it ended.

Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Connie Mitchell and Deputy Prosecuting Attorney David Cotton prosecuted the case. The brothers were represented by Texarkana attorneys Jake Potter and Josh Potter.

The brothers had been free on bonds of $30,000. Both were taken into custody after the trial.

