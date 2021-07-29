Brian Matthews Announces Candidacy for Texarkana Texas Mayor

Advertisement

A&M Texarkana professor and former city council member Brian Matthews will host a campaign kick-off for his candidacy for Texarkana, Texas Mayor from 6-8 p.m. on July 29 at Twin City Church of Christ, 2101 Texas Blvd. in Texarkana, Texas. The election will take place on Nov. 2, 2021.

“I believe that the success of Texarkana, Texas depends on unlocking the potential of each citizen and innovating that potential at the city and community levels,” Matthews said. “This campaign is about people, purpose and progress. When citizens are encouraged and provided the opportunity to share their ideas and perspectives, it sets our city on a course toward a brighter future.”

Matthews said he plans to focus his campaign on open and responsible leadership, city and community partnerships, community revitalization efforts and economic development initiatives.

Advertisement

“I am devoted to meeting with citizens to listen to their vision for the city in which they live and work,” he said. “I am committed to being a unifying voice that will carry the voice of the people to city hall. I consider it my duty to be a responsible and ambitious leader who promotes collaborative government that promotes stewardship and welcomes citizen ingenuity.”

Matthews is an Assistant Professor of Management at Texas A&M University-Texarkana and served as a city council member for Ward 4 from 2012-2017. He attended Harding University where he received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees with honors. He later attended Argosy University where he received his doctorate with honors.

Matthews currently serves as a board member for Leadership Texarkana, Main Street Texarkana, Red River Air Cargo Association, Northeast Texas Alliance of Black School Educators, Literacy Council of Bowie and Miller Counties, and is a member of Wilbur Smith Rotary and the Greater Texarkana Branch of the NAACP. He has formerly served as a board member for Texarkana Area Foundation, United Way of Greater Texarkana, Alzheimer’s Alliance, TRAHC and CHRISTUS St. Michael Rehabilitation Hospital.

“My experience in local government and my involvement in our community has helped me gain an understanding of the impact of government, and I know how it can work for the citizens it represents,” Matthews said.

Matthews’ full bio is available online at www.MatthewsForMayor.com