Cass County man accused of sexually assaulting female delivery driver

A Hughes Springs, Texas, man has been charged with second-degree sexual assault in Cass County for allegedly assaulting a woman who delivered a package to his house.

Timothy Jan Leftwich, 59, allegedly called the woman back to his front door after she dropped off a package, rang his doorbell and was walking away, according to a probable cause affidavit. The woman entered the house but did not completely shut the door after Leftwich called her inside where she assumed he had a package he wanted her to take.

Leftwich allegedly began “speed walking” toward the shocked woman before closing and locking the deadbolt on the front door. Leftwich was allegedly wearing only a pair of blue boxers. Leftwich allegedly told the driver he’d been watching her for some time and wondered what she looked like beneath her clothes. Leftwich allegedly pulled the woman into a bedroom and sexually assaulted her.

The woman was interviewed Nov. 22 by a Cass County Sheriff’s Office investigator at at Texarkana emergency room.

During the execution of a search warrant on Leftwich’s home, investigators allegedly recovered items from Leftwich’s bedroom described by the driver.

Leftwich has been released on a $50,000 bond. If convicted, he faces two to 20 years.

