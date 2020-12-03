Donations Needed to Help Domestic Violence Survivors this Holiday Season

Advertisement

Thanks to the community’s support, Domestic Violence Prevention, Inc. has collected about half of the donations needed to make it’s 2020 Santa Store program a success.

So far about $10,000 in cash and toys have been donated. The goal set for the program is $20,000. DVP plans to serve about 200 people through the Santa Store which will be set up in a secure location in the days before Christmas. The program is available to DVP clients who’ve stayed at the emergency shelter or have been served through the organization’s outreach program.

“The Santa Store is beneficial to the families we serve. Clients come into the store and shop with ‘Santa Bucks.’ That means they are able to choose toys for their children, making sure that kids end up with things they like and are interested in. It’s great for the clients because it helps improve their self-esteem. For many, it may be the first time they’ve ever been able to shop independently for their children,” said Pam Dennington, DVP executive director.

Santa Store participants are DVP clients with financial needs.“These clients are known to our agency. We are familiar with these families and their needs. Many may not have the documents required by other Christmas assistance programs or they may be afraid to seek help in such a public way,” Dennington said.

There are several ways for people to donate including purchasing items off DVP’s Amazon wish list found at the link amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/ZMLPSV3NS8QT/ref=hz_ls_biz_ex, by making a financial donation through Paypal at paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=BKAB34TG2HJZL or by mailing a check to DVP, 424 Spruce St., Texarkana, Texas 75501. One-hundred percent of financial donations will be used to fill gaps in the items available in the Santa Store.

Toy donations can be dropped off at the office from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday or from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Friday. Toy donations need to be in by Dec. 11 to allow time to prepare the Santa Store for clients.

Needed items include bicycles, skateboards, craft sets, art supplies, fishing poles and tackle, portable chargers, cologne and body wash sets, Paw Patrol toys, PJ Masks, Lego sets and more.

“We couldn’t provide this program without the help of our giving and generous community supporters. On behalf of our clients, we would like to thank them for stepping up to make sure these kids have a wonderful Christmas,” Dennington said.

For more information about how to help, call DVP at 903-794-4000. For anyone needing help escaping a violent situation, call DVP’s 24-hour crisis line at 903-793-HELP (4357).

