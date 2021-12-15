Child sex abuse trial begins in Bowie County

Advertisement

NEW BOSTON, Texas: A jury of five women and seven men were chosen Tuesday in the case of a man accused of molesting multiple young girls in Bowie County over a period of many years.

Jorge Tomas Pina-Salazar, 43, is facing 25 to 99 years or life in prison if convicted of the continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14. He faces other charges including sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by sexual contact for alleged misconduct with four different girls.

Pina-Salazar allegedly began molesting the victims as young children when their families would gather in Texarkana at different residences. All are now in their teens.

Advertisement

102nd District Judge Jeff Addison is presiding over the trial. The Bowie County District Attorney’s Office is prosecuting and Pina-Salazar is represented by Dallas lawyer Mitchell Dooley.

Testimony began Wednesday morning at the Bowie County courthouse in New Boston.

