David Louis Jones, Sr., age 56, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at his home. He was born on October 9, 1965, in Rolla, Missouri, to Gary and Janet Jones.

Mr. Jones spent his working days as a construction worker. In his free time, he enjoyed reading, biking, and helping other.

His family described him as fun-loving as “Tigger” and always inquisitive. His family will always remember his goofiness that he never lost and when he played baseball on Dad’s team. He tried his hand at taxidermy and tearing bikes apart (even though they may have extra parts and may not work again). Most of all, he will be remembered for his silliness and his smile.

He was a wonderful and loving son, brother, uncle, cousin, and father.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; several cousins and uncles; and one nephew.

Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Gary and Janet; his brother, Andy; his brother and sister-in-law, Glenn and Ann; his sister and brother-in-law, Sue and Ryan; his sister, Lori; his daughter, Amber; his son, D.J.; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins; and many close friends.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Cremation Arrangements are being made under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial donations to be made to Dierksen Hospice – 5520 Plaza Drive – Texarkana, Texas, 75503.

