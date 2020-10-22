Child Sexual Abuse Suspect Arrested Attempting to Cross into Mexico

Advertisement

Porfirio Ruiz, Jr. has been arrested for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Young Child. Texarkana, Texas Police alerted the public they were searching for him Monday.

According to police, Ruiz was arrested by Border Patrol officers in Brownsville as he attempted to cross into Mexico. Detective Tabitha Smith had alerted them earlier in the week that she thought that he might try that so they were basically waiting on him to show up.

He’s being held in the Cameron County Jail and will be transported back to Texarkana in the very near future.

