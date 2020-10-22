Airport Bumping Up to Three Daily Flights Thanksgiving Week

Advertisement

Texarkana Regional Airport commercial flights will increase to three flights a day Thanksgiving week (22nd-27th), but Thanksgiving day there will be NO commercial flights in or out of Texarkana, according to airport officials.

Airport Director Paul Mehrlich said the absence of Thanksgiving day flights is because the larger airports that American Airlines serves need all available pilots.

All necessary grants have been approved to begin construction on the new terminal. A groundbreaking ceremony is expected to take place in April 2021. The public will be invited to come out and witness the first scoop of dirt being removed from the site. Airport officials have made assurances that this will be a “fun” occasion with potentially food and music.

TRA Board also discussed long-term goals. After the completion of the new terminal, officials will be lengthening and adding approach lights to the south-western portion of the main runway. This will make a landing at night more optimal and likely for non-commercial flights coming into Texarkana.

