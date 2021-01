Advertisement

The Mighty Crab is now open in Texarkana serving boiled seafood and more.

The Mighty Crab Texarkana is located in the building that previously held Hopkins Icehouse on Gibson Ln.

The Mighty Crab offers seafood boils offering items such as shrimp, crab, lobster, oysters, potatoes, and corn. Fried baskets of shrimp, tilapia, catfish, and oysters are also available.

The Mighty Crab is located at 4030 Gibson Ln, Texarkana, TX and opens at 11 a.m. daily.