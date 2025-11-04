Texarkana Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Spouse

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–A Texarkana man accused of sexually assaulting his wife in September is being held in the Bowie County jail with bail set at $105,000 on charges of sexual assault and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Isaiah Motta, 29, has been in custody on the charges since his arrest Oct. 16, jail records show.

Motta allegedly used his fingers to assault his wife Sept. 21 as she lay on a bed, complaining of being tired, as she rested on a bed in the home they shared with Motta’s brother and sister-in-law in the 100 block of Country Paradise Circle in rural Texarkana, according to records filed recently in Bowie County.

The wife allegedly yelled for help, bringing the home’s other occupants, who reportedly confirmed the wife’s account that Motta was pulling her pants down when they intervened, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Motta was reportedly scheduled to come to the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office to discuss the allegations Oct. 15 but told investigators he had errands to run.

“I asked if running errands was more important than coming in to talk about an assault on his wife and he advised that was my job, not his,” the affidavit states.

Motta was arrested the following day for felony sexual assault and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Motta faces two to twenty years in prison if convicted of sexual assault.

The case has been assigned to 102nd District Judge Jeff Addison.