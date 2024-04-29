Ed Chattaway Named Interim Chief of Police for the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department

Sponsor

Effective May 3, 2024, Ed Chattaway will assume the duties of Interim Chief of Police for the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department.

Ed Chattaway has been a resident of Texarkana for nearly 50 years. He has been happily married to his wife, Kellie, for 16 years, and has raised his children in our community. Ed has served TAPD for nearly 30 years in various capacities, has a solid reputation in the community, and is well-respected throughout the department. City Manager Robert Thompson trusts that Chattaway will continue to lead the department forward in providing professional police services to the citizens of Texarkana, Arkansas.

Chattaway states that he is looking forward to the opportunity to lead the department that he has considered his family for nearly three decades.