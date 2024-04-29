Sponsor

Elizabeth Ann Whittenburg, age 82, of Texarkana, Texas, passed from this life peacefully on Saturday, April 27, 2024, in a local hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Whittenburg was born on October 16, 1941, in Texarkana, Texas, and was a Texarkana native. Ann was a pillar of her community. Her radiant personality and warm welcome were known to all. She was the retired co-owner of Deals and Discounts, a business that served the community for over twenty years. Her faith was a cornerstone of her life, as she was a member of Faith Assembly of God and a former member of Northside Assembly Church. Her talent as a decorator and designer brought joy to many, and her work is displayed in homes throughout Texarkana. She was a gifted pianist and loved playing for her church. The most important part of Ann’s life was not that of a businesswoman but that of a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Ann also adored and loved spoiling her little four-legged friend, Hazel. She loved creating memories with her family. Her memory will be cherished and remembered for a lifetime. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Beatty Palmer.

She is survived by her husband, Ronnie Whittenburg, of forty-eight years, of Texarkana, Texas; one son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Jill Niemeyer, of Texarkana, Texas; one daughter, Kim Icenhower, of Texarkana, Texas; three grandchildren, Seth Icenhower, Meg Harris and her husband, Cliff; and Michael Niemeyer; one great-grandchild, Kenzie Harris; her little friend and companion, Hazel; and a host of friends and other relatives.