Harold Seward, 65, of Texarkana, AR., died at his residence on April 27, 2024.

Bro. Seward was born on February 21, 1959, in Texarkana, to Edna and Alvin Seward.

He served in the Marine Corps, retired from Red River Army Depot, and was a member of Grace Church. He was the Pastor of Anderson Baptist Church and started/established Solid Rock Church. He was also a member of the Over 30’s Dance Club.

He loved preaching and preached in many nursing homes. He also had a love for dancing the Two-Step, Country Swing, Cha-Cha, and the Westcoast Swing, especially with his wife. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending quality time with his family and friends.

Bro. Seward is preceded in death by his father, Alvin Seward, and one sister, Sheila Peterson.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 43 years, Ronda Seward; three children, Shawn Seward and wife Robbie, Mandy Helms and husband Scott, and Megan Morgan and husband Mark; four grandchildren, Hunter Helms, Hannah Helms, Jace Helms, and Aubree Morgan; his mother, Edna Seward; sister and brother-in-law, Melinda and Jeff Colbert; brother and sister-in-law, Terry and Peri Seward; other special family members, Haley and Hunter Lewis, Madison Colbert, Ali and Shawn Purifoy, Ava and Gracie Seward, Christina Roberts, And Jay and Lindsey Sherrion; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at 10:00 A.M. at Texarkana Funeral Home- Arkansas with Bro. Scottie Strickland, Rev. Orville Farren, and Bro. Randall Cato officiating.

Burial will be at Rondo Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, from 6:00- 8:00 P.M. at Texarkana Funeral Home- Arkansas.