Ex-Lafayette County Jailer Arrested For Child Porn, Bribery & Indecency

Advertisement

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Ark.–A former correctional officer at the Lafayette County jail was arrested last month on eight felony charges connected to the alleged sexual solicitation of a 12 to 13-year-old girl, according to court documents filed Tuesday.

Gavin Everett Daniel Hughes, 19, was brought to the attention of the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office by the girl’s mother on Dec. 15, 2022, according to an affidavit. The mother reported finding sexually oriented messages on the girl’s phone which began when she was 12 and past her 13th birthday.

Hughes allegedly was aware of the girl’s age when he offered to pay her for nude photographs, the affidavit said. When confronted, Hughes allegedly offered to pay the girl to keep quiet.

Advertisement

An information charging Hughes with six counts of computer child pornography along with single counts of witness bribery and indecency with a child, was filed Tuesday in Lafayette County circuit court. The pornography charges are punishable by five to 20 years in prison, a fine up to $15,000, or both, on each count, if convicted.

If found guilty of the indecency charge, Hughes faces up to six years in prison, a fine up to $10,000, or both. If convicted of witness bribery he could receive three to ten years in prison, a fine up to $10,000, or both.

Hughes was arrested Dec. 16, 2022, the day after the girl’s mother contacted the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office. Court records show Hughes paid 10% of his $75,000 bond to secure his release several days after his arrest.

The case is assigned to Circuit Judge Carlton Jones, Div. 1 of the Eighth Judicial District South, which includes Lafayette and Miller counties. Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Robert Freeze is listed for the state and no attorney is listed in court records for Hughes.

