City Council Votes in Newest Member

The City of Texarkana, Texas Council appointed Libby White to take the Ward 5 council seat vacated by former Council member Bill Harp on Monday, January 9th. Libby White was elected and sworn in by Judge Sherry Jackson after she applied for the vacant seat and an interview was conducted. White will finish out former Council member Bill Harp’s term through November of 2023.

White is a long-time resident of Texarkana, Texas. After graduating from Pleasant Grove High School in 2003, she earned a degree in Psychology from Texas A&M University. Since returning to Texarkana in 2008, Libby has dedicated her time to leading community organizations, coaching youth sports, and raising her four sons with husband, Brad.

White’s interest in running for Ward 5 came from her passion for people and a desire to stay plugged in to where her family calls home.

“I’m ready to dive into public service to hear the needs outside of my daily bubble,” said White. “I want to form new and lasting connections, and set an example for my kids of giving sacrificially and making a difference in the lives of others.”

