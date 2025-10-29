Ex-New Boston Firefighter Accused Of Sexual Misconduct With Teen Volunteer

Sponsor

NEW BOSTON, Texas–A former member of the New Boston Volunteer Fire Department has been charged with felony child grooming in Bowie County for alleged misconduct involving a 17-year-old volunteer.

Luke Stephens, 31, who was a senior member of the department, allegedly began targeting the girl within days of her joining, according to a probable cause affidavit. Stephens allegedly commented on the girl’s body repeatedly and described what he would like to do to her sexually.

The girl reportedly told an investigator with the New Boston Police Department that Stephens would kiss and touch her without her consent when they were alone at work and that her interactions with Stephens made her feel “helpless and dirty.”

Stephens allegedly gave the girl gifts such as meals, energy drinks “and anything she asked for.” Stephens also made the girl feel indebted to him by altering call logs to make it appear she had worked more than she had, increasing her compensation, the affidavit alleges.

Stephens allegedly made the girl feel uncomfortable on a regular basis and routinely touched her breasts and buttocks. When on a call or during training sessions, Stephens allegedly sexually harassed the girl.

In July, during a training session in a dark basement that involved crawling along a hose, Stephens allegedly attempted to touch the girl’s breasts and buttocks, leading her to quit that day.

According to the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office, Stephens is facing a felony child grooming charge and a misdemeanor charge of indecent assault. He is currently free on bonds totaling $60,000.

If convicted of child grooming, Stephens faces two to ten years in prison. The misdemeanor indecent assault charge is punishable by up to a year in the county jail.

The case has been assigned to 202nd District Judge John Tidwell.