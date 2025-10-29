Theft Suspect Allegedly Kissed Head Of Arresting Officer

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–A Texarkana man accused of stealing a device from a display in a local cell phone retail store allegedly leaned forward and gave a police officer a kiss on his forehead as he was being buckled into the backseat of a patrol car earlier this month.

Juan Carlos Munoz, 21, allegedly used a chunk of concrete and his body to shatter the glass door of a Metro PCS store on New Boston Road in Texarkana, Texas, shortly before 6 a.m. on Oct. 5, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Munoz allegedly entered the store briefly before running out. A woman who had been sitting in her car in the parking lot reported that Munoz approached and asked her for a cigar before hurling himself against the glass window. When officers inspected the scene later, they reportedly found a chunk of concrete on the floor which could have been used to break the glass.

Officers caught up with Munoz near a Burger King in the 2600 block of New Boston Road. He was allegedly holding a blue iPhone 14 that was still attached to a display stand when he was arrested.

While buckling Munoz’s seatbelt in the rear of a patrol car, Munoz allegedly leaned in and gave the officer a kiss on the forehead, the affidavit said. The officer noted that Munoz’s pupils were dilated and that he smelled of alcohol.

Munoz is currently being held in the Bowie County jail with bail set at $40,000.

If convicted of burglary of a building, Munoz faces six months to two years in a state jail. The case has been assigned to 102nd District Judge Jeff Addison.