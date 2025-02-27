Fan Charged With Felony For Allegedly Shoving Coach At School Game

Sponsor

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas–A spectator at a basketball game last month between Hooks and Redwater has been charged with assault on a public servant for allegedly shoving a coach who got between the man and a player.

Trevor Rashad Glover, 25, faces two to ten years in prison if convicted.

A Redwater Independent School District coach reportedly noticed that one of his players stood up from the bench and turned around during a game Jan. 31, according to a probable cause affidavit. The player appeared “visibly upset” and the coach spotted a fan, identified later as Glover, wearing a red hat coming down from the stands toward the player.

As Glover approached, the coach stepped between him and the player, the affidavit said. Glover allegedly shoved the coach with both hands, causing pain to the coach’s upper ribs and lower chest.

The alleged assault was reportedly filmed with cell phones and the videos turned over to investigators.

Glover is not currently in Bowie County custody.

The case has been assigned to 202nd District Judge John Tidwell. No attorney of record was listed Thursday for Glover.