Jury Finds Batting Coach Guilty Of Child Grooming, Online Solicitation of Teens

NEW BOSTON, Texas–A jury of five men and seven women returned verdicts of guilty late Thursday afternoon for a batting instructor accused of child grooming and online solicitation of a minor involving teen girls he knew through his wife’s former employment as an area high school softball coach.

Matthew Lynn Riddle, 36, faces two to ten years on each count of child grooming. He faces two to twenty years on the count of online solicitation of a minor. The sentencing phase of Riddle’s trial is expected to begin Friday morning at the Bowie County courthouse in New Boston with 202nd District Judge John Tidwell presiding over the proceedings. In the punishment phase of trial, the jury will hear from additional witnesses meant to help them decide the appropriate sentence for a man who targeted multiple teen girls with inappropriate messages and unwanted touching.

Sexual grooming of a child is an offense that has only been listed in the Lone Star State’s penal code since 2023 and Riddle’s conviction is likely among the first in Texas under the statute.

Riddle’s text messages to the girl’s often referenced their underwear, their buttocks, their choice of clothing and at times included sexually oriented videos, records show. Riddle was found to have specifically used the internet to solicit a sexual encounter with one of the teen victims.

Investigators said that when Riddle made statements in text messages such as “I’m jumpin’ in the shower if you need me, come get me,” he was letting a 14-year-old girl know he was naked, inviting her to a place where he was unclothed, and testing her interest in him.

Riddle followed that text with an acknowledgement, “that sounded bad,” and then said, “U come in here it will end bad lol,” and “We both be in trouble then.”

Later messages Riddle sent the girl who is the victim in the online solicitation case are the basis of one of two sexual grooming charges pending against him. Those messages include numerous references to the length of the girl’s shorts, her bathing habits and underwear.

“All these messages reveal that Riddle is looking at her more than as a student of his hitting lessons,” the affidavit said. “He is relaying to her that he is seeing her body and is desiring to see more of her body.”

In one message, Riddle asked a girl not to tell anyone that he sent her a social media video of a woman listening to music with profane lyrics that refer to sexual activity.

“This short video was used to make the victim more comfortable in talking about sex with Riddle,” the affidavit said. “Riddle also asked her to keep a secret, which is a common tactic used by pedophiles to gain trust with victims. This video was obscene, and Riddle was reckless about whether the victim or her parents would be offended by it.”

In the second grooming case, which also involves a 14-year-old girl he gave batting lessons to, Riddle sent messages that said, “Hopefully it didn’t bother u or get u bothered, me touching ur legs and stuff.”

Another message from Riddle and quoted in the affidavit involving the second girl said, “Just don’t be telling everyone your hot hitting instructor was touching your butt.”

The investigator noted in the affidavit that, “This is a technique used by pedophiles to desensitize a victim to touching,” and that, “even though the physical contact was for a legitimate reason, he was pointing out the physical contact to gauge her comfort level.”

Riddle’s current spouse – who lost her job as a high school softball coach when allegations against Riddle came to light – is his fifth wife and she is expecting a child in the spring, records show. Riddle has three other children with three other women and is more than $54,000 behind in child support, according to a notice from the state.

“Each of the defendant’s former wives were manipulated, used, cheated on, gaslit, and at various times, abandoned by the defendant,” the state’s notice states. “The defendant is a master manipulator and a compulsive liar.”

Riddle allegedly has a pattern of lying about his military service and exaggerating his achievements, the notice said.

Last month Riddle’s $200,000 bond was revoked by 202nd District Judge John Tidwell on a motion from First Assistant District Attorney Kelley Crisp. Judge Tidwell found that Riddle had violated the conditions of his bond by associating with a known felon.

Crisp and Assistant District Attorney Bradley Akins are representing the state. Riddle is represented by the Bowie County Public Defender’s Office.

A decision from the jury on punishment is expected Friday.

Riddle remains in the Bowie County jail.