Father allegedly claims he didn’t have a phone to report son’s death

David McMichael was arrested March 29 on a charge of abuse of a corpse by New Boston police after skeletonized remains were found in the kitchen of his home in the 1200 block of Merrilll Street. According to a probable cause affidavit, police were called to the house by a family member who reported not seeing David McMichael or his adult son, Jason McMichael, for some time.

When police arrived to conduct the welfare check, they asked McMichael if he knew why they were there and McMichael allegedly told them it was because his son is dead. Officers found skeletal remains on the kitchen floor.

McMichael allegedly told officers his son always slept on a pallet in the kitchen floor and that he found him dead there one morning in May 2018. Jason McMichael was born in August 1977, according to an online obituary on Legacy.com.

When asked why he didn’t call anyone to report the death, McMichael allegedly told officers he didn’t have a phone. When officers asked why he didn’t borrow a neighbor’s phone, McMichael allegedly replied that he does not know his neighbors.

The remains have been sent to Dallas for an autopsy, according to a press release from New Boston police.

David McMichael is being held in the Bowie County jail with bond set at $50,000.

