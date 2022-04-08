U of A Hope-Texarkana Scholarship Recipient Announced

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is proud to announce that Nora Johnson has been awarded the Honors Scholarship to attend the College. This award is $2,400 per academic year. Johnson is a graduate of Genoa Central High School. She is the daughter of Christopher Johnson. Nora plans to pursue an Associate of Arts degree in General Education at UAHT.

The deadline to apply for Institutional scholarships is April 15.

Registration for summer and fall classes at UAHT is open now. To register, contact the Purtle Advising Center at 870-722-8124 or email pac@uaht.edu.

