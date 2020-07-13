Former FCI Texarkana correctional officer accused of taking bribes from inmates

Advertisement

A former correctional officer at the Federal Correctional Institution in Texarkana has been charged with violating federal bribery laws.

James Thompson allegedly accepted money from inmates and brought them contraband in exchange, according to an information filed last week in the Texarkana Division of the Eastern District of Texas.

“On or about September 23, October 15, and November 10, 2019, James Thompson retrieved a package or envelope addressed to Bobbe Brown at a post office box in Mount Pleasant, Texas; each package or envelope contained prison contraband or a bribe payment,” the information states.

The information alleges Thompson’s misconduct occurred from at least August 2019 to January 2020.

The information states that the government is seeking to seize more than $2,000 in cash and to obtain a judgment against Thompson for $15,000.

If convicted Thompson faces up to five years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000. Court records show he is represented by Texarkana attorney Danny Cook and that he intends to enter into a plea agreement. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Hornok is prosecuting the case.

