Man gets 55 years for child sex abuse

A Texarkana man was sentenced to 55 years in prison this week for sexually abusing two female relatives.

Several other relatives of William Jesse Boswell, 58, testified that they were molested as children by Boswell too. A Miller County jury found Boswell guilty of sexual assault involving a teen who was the first to come forward in March 2018 and guilty of rape and sexual indecency with a child involving an adult who reported she was abused as a child after the younger victim reported.

The jury sentenced Boswell to 20 years for sexual assault, 35 years for rape and six years for indecency. Circuit Judge Brent Haltom ordered that the 35-year and 20-year terms will run consecutively but the six-year term will run concurrently to the 35-year sentence.

A charge of witness intimidation remains pending against Boswell. He was taken back into custody earlier this month for allegedly threatening the older of his accusers on the phone. Boswell had been free on $50,000 bonds but those were revoked because of the new allegations.

Boswell was represented by Texarkana attorney Josh Potter, who was court appointed to defend Boswell. Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Connie Mitchell and Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Chuck Black prosecuted the case.

