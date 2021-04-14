Allen Clinton Nance

Advertisement

Allen C. Nance, age 89. of Texarkana, Texas, passed away Monday, April 12, 2021 in a local hospital.

Mr. Nance was born February 24, 1932 in Trees, LA. He was retired from Texarkana Independent School District, was a member of the First Baptist Church, Texarkana and was a U.S. Army veteran having served during the Korean War.

He is survived by his wife, Pat Cole Nance of Texarkana, Texas; one daughter and son-in-law, Melanie and Greg Cockerell of Texakana, Texas; two grandchildren, John Allen Cockerell and wife Kaitlin; Nick Cockerell and wife Collins; two great grandchildren, Benjamin Cockerell and Ella Cockerell and a number of other relatives.

Services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, April 17, 2021 at the First Baptist Church, Texarkana with Dr. Jeff Schreve officiating. Private burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends at the church following the service.

