Grand jury indicts former teacher’s aide

Advertisement

A Bowie County grand jury indicted a former Pleasant Grove Independent School District teacher’s aide Thursday for alleged sexual misconduct with a male student.

Heather Rose, 38, is charged with improper relationship between educator and student. She was arrested by Texarkana, Texas, police in September and is currently free on a $40,000 personal recognizance bond.

PGISD officials were notified in August of an alleged improper relationship between a 17-year-old male student and Rose, who was employed as an instructional aide at Pleasant Grove High School. The relationship is believed have started in October 2019 and lasted for several months. Upon learning of the allegations, they were reported to the Texarkana Texas Police Department.

Advertisement

During the course of the investigation, Detective Cliff Harris obtained search warrants of Rose’s cellular phone and social media accounts. He discovered evidence that Rose and the student were involved in a sexual relationship during this time frame. While their liaisons occurred at multiple locations in both Texas and Arkansas, there is no indication that any of them occurred on school property or during school hours.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Rose met the boy for sex at her home in Texarkana, Arkansas, at his home in Bowie County and at parking lots in Texas and Arkansas.

Rose’s husband allegedly went to the boy’s home in the early hours of a morning in February to confront him.

Rose faces two to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000 if convicted.

