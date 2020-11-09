Advertisement

Marion Steele died November 7, 2020 at PAM Specialty Hospital in Texarkana, Texas.

Marion was born to Robert G. and Effie Blackwood Hickman Steele on August 21, 1946 in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. He resided at Colonial Lodge Assisted Living Inn for a couple of years. Marion retired from Windsor Door in Little Rock, Arkansas in 2011. He had worked there for forty-three years. He liked to fish and hunt. His most enjoyment was hunting with all his brothers and brothers-in-law. Marion was a soft-spoken man and didn’t have anything bad to say about anything. He also found pleasure in keeping his little Red Ford Ranger polished and shined.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Effie Steele, his wife, Lois Lee Steele, two brothers, Troy Steele and Milbren Hickman.

Advertisement

He is survived by one son, Allen Wayne Steele of North Little Rock, Arkansas; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Gene and Irene Hickman of Arkadelphia, Arkansas; Leo and Betty Steele of Texarkana, Arkansas; three sisters and one brother-in-law, his twin Mary Venable of Bryant, Arkansas; Judy and Roy Pate of Texarkana, Arkansas; and Julia Imler of Ashdown, Arkansas; two sisters-in-law, Ann Hickman of Royse City, Texas: and Shirley Steele of Bauxite, Arkansas; numerous nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives.

Graveside service will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday at Memorial Gardens with Pastor Josh Lee officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Marion Lee Steele, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Marion Lee Steele, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.