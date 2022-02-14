Grand jury indicts Texarkana man accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old boy

Advertisement

A Texarkana man has been indicted by a Bowie County grand jury for the alleged sexual abuse of a 14-year-old boy in 2020.

Justin Daniel Bookout, 41, is accused of picking up a 14-year-old boy multiple times in the Spring of 2020 after the boy snuck out of a family member’s home, according to a probable cause document.

Bookout allegedly picked the teen boy up in a work truck and drove him to a residence on Elizabeth Street in Texarkana, Texas, after the boy snuck out through a window in his home. Bookout allegedly watched Netflix shows with the boy and sexually assaulted him before taking him back to his family member’s home in the early morning hours.



The allegations were first reported to the Texarkana, Texas, Police Department on Sept. 1 by an investigator with the Arkansas State Police.

Bookout is currently free on a $50,000 bond. An attorney is not listed for Bookout. The case is assigned to 5th District Judge Bill Miller.

If convicted of sexual assault of a child, Bookout faces two to 20 years in prison.

